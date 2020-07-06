THOUSANDS MARCH FOR JUSTICE IN SANTEE ON SUNDAY

By Miriam Raftery

Photos, left and right, by Ryan Michael Darsey

June 8, 2020 (Santee) – Thousands of protesters held two peaceful marches and rallies Sunday in Santee to call for an end to racism and police violence. The first kicked off near West Hills Park and proceeded to Santee Lakes. The second convened at the YMCA and marched to the Santee Sheriff’s station on Cuyamaca Street.

The first was organized by Santee residents Tasha Cassidy and Alana Ethridge, who told Patch.com that they wanted to promote “unity and diversity” to overcome “a stigma of Santee being racist.”

Far more marchers convened at the second rally outside the Sheriff’s station, where speakers included 83-year-old Richard Lawrence, who marched in Selma, Alabama in 1965 with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Lawrence told those assembled, “The tide has turned in this country,” adding, “If we stay on our feet and stay alive, we will see to it that the tide stays out on injustice.”

Photo, right by Jake Rose: Richard Lawrence, 83 (in red hat), who marked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, speaks to crowd outside Santee Sheriff's station on Sunday.

The protesters then knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on the neck of George Floyd, who was black, until Floyd died. The officer is charged with murder and several other officers also face charges.

The brutal killing has sparked national outrage and protests nationwide including smaller nightly protests in Santee over the past week, where some protesters faced racist taunts caught on video, had rocks thrown at them and have accused white racists of physically assaulting protesters. The white group includes some who came out to defend Santee businesses after looting in La Mesa and accused some young protesters of being would-be looters, though no evidence has been provided publicly to document any looting or attempted looting in Santee.

Ilka Weston, a San Diego mother and speaker,posted on Facebook that as the crowd knelt :”It didn’t take long for the tears to come. A man crying out that he can’t breathe. A man crying out for his mother…A man who had a police officer’s knee on his neck blocking breathing and blood flow while he kept his hands in his pockets and talked casually. This is the first incident. There have been thousands. And enough is enough.“

She called for the removal of Sheriff Bill Gore and San Diego’s police chief as well as President Donald Trump, adding, “We need to change those that we look to for guidance and that means everyone.”

Dave Myers, who previously ran against Sheriff Gore, also attended the rally. (photo, left) Though he has been critical of the Sheriff and outspoken against racism, he indicates he also opposes calls to defund police, instead supporting repurposing of some funds to demilitarize police departments.

Photographer Jake Rose told ECM that on Sunday, “There wasn’t anyone making a counter show of force, however there was a `Jesus’ group singing songs in the back that interrupted the speakrs, and at one point created a brief argument when a man in a green shirt playing guitar would not stop strumming during the kneeling,” interrupting what was intended to be a silent tribute to George Floyd. (Photo, right, by Jake Rose)

“A person asked him a few times to stop playing, and he just kept making noise with the guitar” as people began to kneel.” After one of the `Jesus group’ rose and it appeared an altercation might ensue, Rose said, “someone pulled him back, and the m an with the guitar put his hands up in a sort of surrender.”

Rose said he also observed “about a dozen tough looking guys sitting in idling pickup trucks in the parking lots nearby, many of them filming the entire processing with their cell phones. Local told me they were there to jump in if anything went wrong, although there were already numerous police blocking off both sides of the street as well as a small SWAT team watching the crowd from the roof of the police station.”

A second photographer and blogger on Medium, Nadin Abbott, a former ECM reporter and former first responder, confirmed presence of the SWAT team andthe disruptions by the group with Jesus shirts and a bright flag with the name Jesus.

Meanwhile protesters laid flowers in front of the station to honor George Floyd.

The Santee Sheriff station posted a photo on Twitter with a photo and thanking participants in the peaceful demonstrations (photo, below)

Photo, right by Nadin Abbott: Large crowd outside Santee Sheriff station, looking back from out front of the station.

Photo, left, by Ryan Michael Darsey: Protester has a message for racists in the community.

Along th e route, deputies reportedly stopped at a Target store where protesters encountered counter-protesters and some claiming they sought to defend local businesses. But unlike prior nights, no arrests were made, according to Patch.

As ECM has documented earlier in the week, some protesters were arrested for not clearing out quickly enough after curfew, and one was arrested for brandishing a gun at “defenders” after some had taunted protesters with racial slurs and thrown rocks. Despite media interviews conducted by CBS 8 and ECM with two protesters who say they were injured by counter-protesters, no arrests for violence have been made in relation to protests or counter-protests in Santee this week.

On Sunday evening, the crowd walked back to the YMCA and their cars nearby, chanting and dispersing peacefully before the 7 p.m. curfew.

One day earlier, on June 6, Santee City Maanger Marlene Best sent a letter out to Santee business owners and property owners advising, "It has come to our attention that armed individuals have been located on the roof tops of some businesses in Sanee this past week." The letter indicated that while the city wants to support businesses, "We are asking that you please not allow or encourage armed individuals to be located on the roof tops of your businesses or sohpping centers. This creates additioal panic and raies more fear throughout the community, while potentially creating additional threats that the Sheriff may have to respond to."

The letter further asks businesses to let law enforcement do their jobs in a safe manner and to report any incidents by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies or the non-emergency dispatch numbre at 858-565-5200, adding that the Sheriff department does not get dispatched from word of mouth or posts on social media.

View the full letter below:

