THREE ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER SEARCH OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

Photo: creative comments image by NC-ND via Bing

September 3, 2021 (Spring Valley) -- Yesterday around 7;30 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary located at 9966 Dolores Street in Spring Valley.

The warrant was part of an ongoing effort by Sheriff's Detectives to shut down unlicensed cannabis facilities operating in San Diego County. During the search, detectives seized:

Approximately $1,263 in U.S. currency

3.5 pounds of processed marijuana

61 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused edibles, some disguised as brand-name candies

38 pounds of THC vape products and concentrated marijuana

“It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous product to children. Additionally, THC infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks,” a press release from the Sheriff states.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries near schools and residential areas.

Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against the three people who were arrested at the scene, says Sgt. Kamon Harris.

The operation included the Sheriff's Marijuana Enforcement Team. with the assistance of deputies from the Santee Station's Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Unit and deputies from the Special Enforcement Detail.



