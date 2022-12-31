THREE DEAD IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE

East County News Service

December 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A man fatally shot two women, then killed himself at a home in Lakeside after an argument last night, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies responded after 11:30 p.m. to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business. The Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) made entry and found two deceased women and a deceased man, all in their 50s, with gunshot wounds, says Lt. Chris Steffan.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances and motivations are under investigation. The identities of the decedent's are known but being withheld at this time, pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.