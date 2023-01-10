THREE DOG NIGHT TO ROCK THE MAGNOLIA MARCH 19: TICKET SALES BEGIN JANUARY 13

By Miriam Raftery

January 10, 2023 (El Cajon) – The iconic rock and roll band Three Dog Night will perform March 19 at 8 p.m. at The Magnolia performing arts center in El Cajon, Live Nation announced today. Founded in 1969, the group scored 11 Top Ten hit songs and a dozen consecutive gold albums in its heyday from 1969 to 1975. Today, Three Dog Night still features founding member/vocalist Danny Hutton and other stellar musicians.

The band’s well-known hits include One, Mama Told Me (Not to Come), Joy to the World, Shambala, Black and White, and many more.

Three Dog Night performed at the first New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Dick Clark in 1972. The Grammy nominated band has since performed at two Super Bowls, as well as venues internationally and across the U.S.

The band has continued to release new songs including Heart of Blues and Prayer of the Children (available on iTunes).

The band’s name refers to the Australian aboriginal hunters sleeping with three dogs on a very cold night.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale January 13 and will be available at https://concerts.livenation.com/three-dog-night-el-cajon-california-03-19-2023/event/0B005E25C3AE20F4?_ga=2.106960898.1252705882.1673384088-652734103.1673384088.