THREE KINGS BARBERSHOP IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES FREE HAIRCUTS FOR FOSTER YOUTHS IN MAY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Harris along with Three Kings Barber Shop Dandre Moore (left) and David Brown (right), courtesy of People’s Association of Justice Advocates.

May 16, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- May is National Foster Care Month. The People's Association of Justice Advocates (PAJ) and the Three Kings Barbershop in Lemon Grove are teaming up to provide haircuts free of charge to current and former foster youths up to age 21 during the month of May. Each haircut will save young people between $30-45.

Shane Harris, president of PAJ, stated at a recent press conference, "We are proud to be partnering with the Three Kings Barbershop to provide haircuts free of charge all month long to current and emancipated foster youths across San Diego. “ Harris, a national civil rights activist, policy consultant and ordained minister, added, “We as a society must come together to challenge the system to be better and do better toward these kids and youth, and furthermore as a community we must come together to positively step up and support them in helpful ways to assist them with their needs. Happy National Foster Care Month."

Harris a former foster youth of San Diego County, knows how hard things can be for foster youth and those emancipated, so this effort is a way to provide support to foster youths, especially with graduation time coming up and to highlight May as both an awareness opportunity of the continued struggles within foster care but to also provide positive opportunities for the community to step up and support foster youths across San Diego who may want to apply for a job with a helping hand.

Foster families can register for the free cuts by visiting www.pajmovement.org/nationalfostercaremonth. The PAJ will verify foster parents through the County of San Diego and by requesting verification from foster parents proving a child or youth is in foster care. Emancipated youths will also be provided free haircuts and will have to just show their emancipation letter proving they were formerly in foster care.

The Three Kings Barber Shop is located at 7733 Palm St. UNIT 103, Lemon Grove, CA 91945. Speakers at the press conference also were wearing blue ribbons which is the official symbol of National Foster Care month. Other speakers included Dandre Moore, founder of Three Kings Barbershop, and barber David Brown.

View full press conference:

https://fb.watch/cZgeeUg-t/