THREE NEW JUDGES APPOINTED TO SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT INCLUDE HATE CRIMES PROSECUTOR, DEPUTY D.A. AND FORMER PUBLIC DEFENDER

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left to right: Leonard Trinh, Nadia Keilani and Sherry Thompson-Taylor

March 15, 2022 (San Diego) – Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed three San Diego Superior Court judges to fill vacancies created by retirements.

Leonard N. Trinh, 41, has been heading up San Diego District Attorney’s hate crimes investigations, including prosecution of the shooter at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. He has served as a Deputy District Attorney in San Diego since 2006 and previously worked for the Orange County D.A. His law degree is from California Western School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by retirement of Judge Timothy Casserly.

Nadia J. Keilani, 49, has been a Commissioner of the Superior Court locally since 2019 and as a staff attorney there from 1999-2019. She previously served as an attorney at the Alternate Public Defender’s office in 1999 locally and was a sole practitioner in private practice in 1998-99. Her law degree is from the University of San Diego School of Law. She replaces retired Judge Roger W. Krauel.

Sherry Thompson-Taylor, 57, has served as a Deputy District Attorney in San Diego since 1995 including positions as Division Chief, Assistant Chief and Team Leader. From 1999 to 2000, she was Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at Angelic Entertainment. She earned her law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law. She fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Margie Woods.