THREE PEOPLE INJURED IN DOWNTOWN EL CAJON CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Robert Gehr

March 17, 2022 (El Cajon) – A driver who ran a red light caused a collision around 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the intersection of Douglas and Magnolia in downtown El Cajon, according to Lieutenant Randy Soulard with the El Cajon Police department.

“A total of three persons were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries/complaint of pain,” Lt. Soulard told East County Magazine.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision, adds Soulard, who says both drivers remained on scene and were cooperative.

Photographer Robert Gehr says he walks frequently in downtown El Cajon and that the amount of traffic has increased a lot since he moved to the area in 1995.

“El Cajon is more populated, and so many people appear to be in a hurry to get to their destination, at any cost, risking lives in the process,” he says. “Speeding seems to be the norm, along with blatantly running red lights.”

Gehr says the main arteries are the worst including Main Street, Magnolia, Mollison, Johnson, Fletcher Parkway / Broadway, and Ballantyne, though even side streets have become busier, with some drivers going too fast.

“I take an ever-increasing risk everyday just to walk around downtown and get a little exercise while trying to capture something interesting to photograph,” adds Gehr. “Some days are quite unnerving because of what I witness. The moments where I'm nearly hit by an aggressive driver are truly frightening!”

Gehr has previously written an editorial for ECM on pedestrian safety concerns in El Cajon: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/readers-editorial-hey-im-walking-here-cant-you-see-me.