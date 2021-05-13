THREE STUDENTS IN EL CAJON WIN SCHOLARSHIPS FROM NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION

East County News Service

Photo: scholarship winner Grace Freeman, Grossmont High School

May 13, 2021 (El Cajon) -- North Island Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. The winners include three students in El Cajon: Grace Freeman and Mirfit Mohammad at Grossmont College, as well as Sergio Garcia at Granite Hills High School.

Through the program, North Island Credit Union recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

All 2021 North Island Credit Union scholarship recipients are:

Recipient School City College Attending Grace Freeman Grossmont High School El Cajon Grossmont College Sergio Garcia Granite Hills High School El Cajon Dixie State University Brianna Hafey Elsinore High School Wildomar CSU, Chico Bryana Hidalgo San Ysidro High School San Diego UC, Irvine Samantha Lorr Coronado High School Coronado Yale University Mirfit Mohammad Grossmont College El Cajon Grossmont College Julian Munoz Otay Ranch High School Chula Vista Southwestern College Emma Olson Cathedral Catholic High School San Diego Michigan State University Daryl Sledge, Jr. Francis Parker High School San Diego Occidental College Isabel Valencia Sweetwater High School National City UCLA

“We are excited to recognize the outstanding achievements of these exceptional students as they pursue their educational goals,” said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Their hard work and resilience through one of the most challenging years we’ve ever experienced is truly inspirational. Our credit union’s commitment to our educational community has never been more important as we work to support our next generation of leaders in achieving their dreams. We wish all of these recipients much success in their college career.”

Photo, right: scholarship winner Mirfit Mohammad, Grossmont College

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, the credit union’s Scholarship Program received nearly 1,300 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The credit union’s Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $355,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.