THREE STUDENTS IN EL CAJON WIN SCHOLARSHIPS FROM NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

Photo:  scholarship winner Grace Freeman, Grossmont High School 

May 13, 2021 (El Cajon) -- North Island Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. The winners include three students in El Cajon:  Grace Freeman and Mirfit Mohammad at Grossmont College, as well as Sergio Garcia at Granite Hills High School.

Through the program, North Island Credit Union recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

All 2021 North Island Credit Union scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

School

City

College Attending

Grace Freeman

Grossmont High School

El Cajon

Grossmont College

Sergio Garcia

Granite Hills High School

El Cajon

Dixie State University

Brianna Hafey

Elsinore High School

Wildomar

CSU, Chico

Bryana Hidalgo

San Ysidro High School

San Diego

UC, Irvine

Samantha Lorr

Coronado High School

Coronado

Yale University

Mirfit Mohammad

Grossmont College

El Cajon

Grossmont College

Julian Munoz

Otay Ranch High School

Chula Vista

Southwestern College

Emma Olson

Cathedral Catholic High School

San Diego

Michigan State University

Daryl Sledge, Jr.

Francis Parker High School

San Diego

Occidental College

Isabel Valencia

Sweetwater High School

National City

UCLA

 

“We are excited to recognize the outstanding achievements of these exceptional students as they pursue their educational goals,” said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Their hard work and resilience through one of the most challenging years we’ve ever experienced is truly inspirational. Our credit union’s commitment to our educational community has never been more important as we work to support our next generation of leaders in achieving their dreams. We wish all of these recipients much success in their college career.”

Photo, right:  scholarship winner Mirfit Mohammad, Grossmont College

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, the credit union’s Scholarship Program received nearly 1,300 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The credit union’s Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $355,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange