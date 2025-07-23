THREE-VEHICLE CRASH ON DEHESA ROAD KILLS EL CAJON WOMAN

East County News Service

July 23, 2025 (San Diego) – An El Cajon woman, 60, is dead and three others injured as a result of a three-vehicle crash that occurred July 19 on Dehesa Road, east of Sloan Canyon Road in unincorporated El Cajon. Her identity has not yet been released by the county medical examiner.

According to the California Highway Patrol, she was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra westbound on Dehesa Rd. when for unknown reasons, her vehicle crossed over the center double-yellow lines and struck a 2007 Honda Pilot driven by a 77-year-old El Cajon woman.

The Nissan driver could not regain control and then crashed into a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by a 42-year-old El Cajon woman with a female passenger. The Ford overturned onto the roadway.

The Nissan driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The driver and passenger of the Ford sustained minor injuries and were transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

The deadly accident shut down Dehesa Road in both directions during the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation; it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

“Maintaining your lane is not just about following the rules; it is about safe driving,” said CHP Captain Monteagudo. “Stay centered, stay alert, and stay focused. Let’s stay committed to protecting lives. ”