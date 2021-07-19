THUNDERSTORM ROCKS DESCANSO AND ALPINE

By Miriam Raftery

July 19, 2021 (Descanso) – Thunderstorms resulted in 84 lightning strikes in our region on Saturday, July 17—nearly all of them in Descanso and Alpine.  On a Descanso discussion forum on Facebook, some residents described the loud thunderbolts as “house shakers," “insane,”  and a “wake up call” from Mother Nature.

Severe weather prompted a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, due to monsoonal rains forecast.

The storm also caused a power outage for several hours.

 

