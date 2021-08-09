THUNDERSTORMS THIS WEEK: HIGH FIRE DANGER AND POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: National Weather Service

August 9, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service is warning of elevated fire conditions, with mountain thunderstorms Monday followed by more thunderstorms Tuesday to Saturday in the deserts and mountains.

These storms will bring heavy rain, potential flash flooding, and potential for lightning strikes to strike fires that could easily spread due to high heat, low humidity and very dry fuels.

Heaviest rains are likely in the afternoons Tuesday through Saturday, says Alex Tardy, meteorologist.

Please use extra caution to avoid any activities that could spark brush fires, at a time when firefighting resources are spread thin statewide due to major fires burning elsewhere, with some local units deployed to fight wildfires in northern California.