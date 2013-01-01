TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR OUR PARTY IN PARADISE AND COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS AWARDS SEPT. 25

Early-bird rates available now through Aug. 31 to the hottest event in town!

You’re invited to join East County Magazine at our fun and festive “Party in Paradise” on Saturday evening, September 25th where we will also present Community Champions Awards to honor outstanding community members.

The event will be held atop the beautiful new open-air rooftop deck atop the Jamul Casino, with panoramic 360-degree views! Enjoy a VIP cocktail reception, tropical dinner, live music, dancing, auction, raffle, and fun galore.

Proceeds benefit East County Media, supporting East County Magazine, East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts, and our Community Champions Awards.

Click the button below to view seating options and purchase your individual ticket(s) or a full table for 10. (Or you can mail a check to East County Media, attention Miriam Raftery, 4438 Hideaway Place, La Mesa, CA 91941 Send names of everyone in your party so that we can reserve your seats together. Put RSVP Sept. 25 in the subject line and email editor@eastcountymagazine.org , or include with check, if mailing payment.

Tickets purchased before Aug. 31 cost $60 ($55 for sustaining monthly donors and dining club members) or $550 for a table for 10.

After Aug. 31, tickets will go up to $70 apiece, or $ 650 for a table for 10, so please make your plans early to save.

Important: We must give final head count to caterer two weeks prior to event!

For this event, guests should show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, to protect the safety of all guests and staff.

Don your tropical attire (optional) to mix and mingle, meet the media and local VIPs, savor delicious food and drinks, enjoy live music watch the sunset and the stars come out!

The festivities include:

5:30 p.m. VIP cocktail party with complimentary appetizers and cash bar

6:30 p.m. Tropical-themed dinner prepared by Jamul Casino;s Hawaiian chef plus complimentary wines from Vineyard Grant James and San Pasqual Winery

Community Champions awards for oustanding achievements in healthcare, public safety, environmental protection, racial justice, and humanitarianism.

Silent auction and raffle with fabulous prizes worth thousands of dollars

Live music including steel guitar provided by NRG Music and Productions

Dance floor to dance the nigh away under the stars

Thanks to the Jamul Casino for generous donation of the venue and a tropical feast for our event!

Plus we’ll have a treasure trove of prizes from generous sponsors including Hornblower Cruises brunch passes on San Diego Bay, spa gift basket and gift certificate from Prete a Porter Salon & Spa, original watercolor artworks from Nainsook Gallery, happy hour in the vineyard at Hatfield Creek Winery, annual pass from Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, gift baskets with local wines from Dulzura Winery, Vineyard Grant James and San Pasqual Winery, Yasakuchi Farms gift certificate for produce box, Pick Up Stix dinners, Village Rock Shop gift basket, novels, cookbooks, photography, beautiful jewelry, and more.

Questions? Call 619-698—7617 or email editor@eastcountymagazine.org