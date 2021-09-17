TICKETS FOR POWAY ONSTAGE “DELAYED” 30TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON GO ON SALE AUGUST 7; GATLIN BROTHERS OPEN SEASON

East County News Service East County News Service

July 27, 2021 (Poway) - Poway OnStage announces its “Delayed 30th Anniversary Season" featuring a series of one-night-only performances in the 800-seat Poway Center for the Performing Arts. The 2021-2022 Season presents a sensational selection of nationally and internationally recognized artists, and runs from September 2021 through May 2022.

The season kicks off September 17 with the legendary Grammy Award winning country western trio, the Gatlin Brothers. Other headliners include viral sensation and America’s Got Talent finalist, Tape Face; blues masters John Mayall and Walter Trout; perennially favorite jazz vocalists The Manhattan Transfer; a holiday performance featuring talents from Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance: a Tribute to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, Velocity Irish Dance, the next generation in Irish tap, Byrds founder Roger McGuinn and the Stray Cat’s Lee Rocker. Returning for encore performances are Drum Tao and the Back to the Garden Band presenting Hello Goodbye: 1969 from Abbey Road to Led Zeppelin. The season includes 14 performances, opens on Friday, September 17, 2021 and concludes on Saturday, May 21 with Lee Rocker.

“Launching a season is always an exciting time for us,” said Poway OnStage President and CEO Michael Rennie, “but to do so after more than a year of isolation feels miraculous. The core of our mission has always been pairing artists and audiences in a physical space – to seat people shoulder-to-shoulder so they can create a shared memory. After the year we’ve all had, we are eager to remind the world of what this beautiful venue is truly capable of: fostering community and hosting world-class talent!”

Tickets go on sale to the public August 7th at 10 a.m. at www.powayonstage.org

To purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public, join Poway OnStage's eClub at www.powayonstage.org

Subscribe and Save: Save 20% on regularly priced tickets when you purchase seats to five or more shows. For a subscription order form, email info@powayonstage.org

Poway OnStage’s 2021 - 2022



“Delayed” 30th Anniversary Professional Performance Series