TICKETS FOR POWAY ONSTAGE “DELAYED” 30TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON GO ON SALE AUGUST 7; GATLIN BROTHERS OPEN SEASON

The Gatlin Brothers
Friday, September 17, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Catapult Shadow Dance Company
Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Tape Face
Friday, October 15, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Manhattan Transfer
Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Dancing To The Holidays!
Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8 p.m.
John Mayall and Walter Trout
Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Naturally 7
Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Back to the Garden: 1969 from A to Z
Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul
Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Poway Youth Theater
Alice in Wonderland
Saturday, March 12, 2022 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Velocity Irish Dance
Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Drum Tao 2022
Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8 p.m.
An Evening with Roger McGuinn
Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Lee Rocker (of the Stray Cats)
Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.
