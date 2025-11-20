Tight budget? Check out clothing options at Goodwill

“Thrifting is a treasure hunt. You never know what you’ll find.” – Darlene Cossio, Goodwill Director of Marketing and Communications in La Mesa

By Heidi Hope

November 20, 2025 (La Mesa) – In today’s tight economy, with many people struggling financially, one of the best ways to stretch your dollars is by shopping at thrift stores. At Goodwill, you will find deep discounts on second-hand clothing and accessories such as shoes, handbags and backpacks—from wardrobe basics to stylish outfits.

Goodwill has a variety of clothing options with many reasonable prices along with daily discounts for seniors over 55, military, students, and veterans.

Darlene Cossio, Goodwill’s Director of Marketing and Communications at the La Mesa store, offers some unique thrifting tips to help customers have an enjoyable shopping experience.

“Go in with an open mind. Thrifting is a treasure hunt, you never know what you’ll find.” Cossio says. Everyone can always find a few items and customize them into a brand new piece of clothing, so flexibility and an open mind are always essential.

“Make a Pinterest board or a mood board to gather inspiration,” she explains. These can help you narrow down choices and sort through options without getting overwhelmed.

Cossio also encourages customers to search everywhere and never skip any section, because they can either find an item they like or personalize an item into something stylish and sustainable.

“Don’t skip any sections! A men’s oversized button-up can work as a dress, and the housewares aisle might have a gift for a friend or family member. Clothes occasionally get misplaced, and women’s clothing can end up in the kids' section, so it’s worth scanning every aisle. Their go-backs could be your new favorite finds!” Cossio says.

Customers should also shop frequently and in the off-season, so that their wardrobes can always be season-ready without any rush or hassle. “Inventory changes daily, striking out one day doesn’t mean the next trip won’t be a win. One of the smartest thrifting hacks is to shop out of season. Coats often appear in the middle of summer, while sundresses can surface in January,” Cossio acknowledges.

You can go to any Goodwill to check out these exciting discounts and explore fun clothing for each season. There are many great Goodwills locally, but my favorite is Goodwill from La Mesa, where I purchased warm winter clothes—all in pink!

Goodwill La Mesa is located at 3713 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941.

Find all local Goodwill stores at https://sdgoodwill.org/.