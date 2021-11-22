TIPS FOR COPING WITH THANKSGIVING IF THE POWER GOES OUT

By Miriam Raftery

November 22, 2021 (San Diego) – With SDG&E warning over 28,000 customers in 38 communities of possible outages Thursday through Saturday due to high fire danger, how can you salvage Thanksgiving dinner plans with your family? Here are a few ideas:

1. Cook your turkey and side dishes on Wednesday. You can serve sliced turkey and sides cold, or cook or reheat on a covered barbecue or camp stove on your patio outdoors, but keep a water bucket handy if you cook on any open flame.

2. Plan a picnic outside with side dishes that can be served cold. How about a yam potato salad instead of baked yams? Or a balsamic green bean salad instead of green bean casserole? Consider ditching traditional turkey for smoked salmon or a gourmet charcuterie board instead.

3. No yard space? Take your picnic to a local park instead of sitting home in the dark.

4. Get a large cooler and plenty of ice or ice packs to keep leftovers safely chilled.

5. Have alternative lights such as battery-powered lanterns or solar lighting.

6. Get paper plates, disposable cutlery and cups since your dishwasher won’t work if the power goes out.

7. Return items you can’t safely store to the retailer, or find a friend with a freezer to keep them for later use.

8. Get a generator to keep power on, if you can find one on short notice.

9. Find a friend or family with a generator or who lives outside the outage areas and team up for a larger gathering – but if COVID is a concern, make sure everyone is vaccinated.

10. Dine at a restaurant outside the outage area, or order your Thanksgiving meal delivered to your home. Find a list of East County restaurants here, including many offering takeout or delivery options: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/these-restaurants-east-county-are-offering-take-out-andor-delivery