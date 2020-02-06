TOBY THE T-REX TO HAVE NEW NEIGHBORS IN LA MESA

By Jeff Phair By Jeff Phair

February 6, 2020 (La Mesa) -- For two years, Toby the T-Rex dinosaur has been living by himself high on a hill in La Mesa looking at the views of the Coronado Islands, Point Loma, the Cuyamacas, and Table Top Mountain in Mexico. With the recent approval by the city of La Mesa for the La Mesa Summit Estates subdivision, Toby will soon be having new neighbors.

Grading will begin soon on a gated enclave of 30 homes. Each home will feature a Multi-Generational suite. The Multi-Generational suite is a second master bedroom with a full bath, a kitchenette, a media center, a stacked washer & dryer, and a separate entrance. This allows grandparents or a boomerang adult child to live in a supportive extended family environment, but at the same time have a feeling of independence.

Each home has a great room living area that seamlessly blends with the outdoors through 12-foot sliding doors to optimize the spectacular views.

La Mesa Summit Estates will be built upon The Phair Company’s platform of “Earth Friendly” and “Smart Home” design and construction: renewable/sustainable materials, energy-efficient HVAC systems with wi-fi remote control programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters, roof-top solar, plumbing for gray-water use in xeriscape drought-tolerant landscaping, Energy Star-rated appliances, fire sprinklers, non-VOC paints, and an electric car charging station in each garage.

Photo: mural painted by students at La Mesa Arts Academy

Since taking up residence on his hilltop look out, Toby has become a popular east county attraction. He dresses up in holiday attire. Santa Claus at Christmas. A leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day. An Easter bunny. A ballerina on Halloween. Uncle Sam on the 4th of July. The young students at the nearby La Mesa Arts Academy started a Toby The T-Rex fan club and painted murals of him.

The La Mesa Summit Estates will feature a new community park. Upon completion of the subdivision, Toby will be moving to the new park, where he will continue to welcome dinosaur lovers of all ages.