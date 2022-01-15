TODAY’S TSUNAMI WARNING TRIGGERS CONCERN OVER SAN ONOFRE BY NUCLEAR SAFETY ADVOCATES

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Screenshot by Savvy Millennial of tsunami wave in Pacifica, CA today

January 15, 2022(San Diego) – Public Watchdogs, a nonprofit advocacy group, is expressing deep concern for the public’s safety regarding the 3.6 Million pounds of deadly radioactive nuclear waste stored on the beach at San Onofre just north of San Diego, 108 feet from the Pacific Ocean, in a USGS designated tsunami inundation zone.

A tsunami advisory was issued earlier today for the entire West Coast including San Diego after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga in the South Pacific. Although San Diego fortunately did not have flooding, the eruption did trigger a tsunami and flooding that hit parts of northern California including Santa Clara and other coastal communities, submerging cars and ripping boats loose from moorings.

The San Onofre site houses more than 70 steel-lined silos filled with canisters containing over 50,000 pounds of deadly nuclear waste. Although today’s tsunami did not do damage locally, Public Watchdogs’ analysts have warned that a larger tsunami could breach the seawall and inundate the radioactive nuclear waste dump’s partially below-ground silos with saltwater and mud, which could block the cooling system.

The waste dump, known as an “ISFSI,” or “Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation” is operated by Southern California Edison, the majority owner of the failed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), which ceased operation due to a radiation leak.

In February of 2020, Public Watchdogs filed a petition to revoke Southern California Edison’s right to bury its deadly cargo from the decommissioned nuclear reactors on the beach. According to Public Watchdogs’ subject matter expert, Paul Blanch, who authored the petition: “New information has come forward that the potential for uncontrolled criticality is credible, has never been analyzed, and may have extreme consequences for Southern California.” According to Blanch “The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has refused to address this issue.”

“Criticality” is a sustained nuclear reaction.