TODAY: EAST COUNTY MOVERS, SHAKERS AND MOVEMAKERS LIVE AT 1 PM: ASK AN EXPERT YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS

August 7, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our East County Movers, Shakers and Newsmakers series is going virtual! Watch us on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. today here: https://www.facebook.com/EastCountyMagazine. We'll also post video later on at our site at www.EastCountyMagazine.org. We'll be interviewing Dr. William Tseng, our local version of Dr Fauci! Got questions? Email to editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

Dr. Tseng is with Kaiser Healthcare. He's a trustee for the Calif. Medical Association, serves on the San Diego Medical Society's executive board, and is a professor at UCSD's School of Medicine, with a masters in health from Johns Hopkins University. Hear the latest findings on COVID-19, learn what to do if you're exposed, what treatments show promise, and what it will take to get San Diego County off the state's watch list and on the road to recovery and reopening.

We'll also interview Robyn Herrick from SDG&E on their upcoming drive-through Wildfire Safety Fairs.

Learn what you can do to keep your family safe this fire season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus hear how to get a backpack full of free items ranging from a solar cell phone charger to a hand-crank radio for keeping informed during evacuations.

Our editor, Miriam Raftery, will also share breaking news you can use.

