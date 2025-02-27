TOMATOMANIA RETURNS MARCH 7 AND 8 AT THE GARDEN—NOW WITH TOMATO COOKING CLASS

By Miriam Raftery

February 27, 2025 (Rancho San Diego) – Tomatomania returns to the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8. The free, two-day event celebrates 75-80 incredible varieties of your favorite summer treat—tomatoes. You can purchase tomato plants including some rare varieties, cherished heirlooms and legendary classics—plus get tips from experts on how to grow the most flavorful tomatoes. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8.

Admission to Tomatomania is free, though there is a $25 charge to reserve space in the “Totally Tomato Cooking Demonstration” on March 7 from 12-1 p.m . G arden chef and instructor Nicolai Winkler will showcase tomato soup paired with a fresh tomato Panzanella salad. Class includes a personal portion of soup and salad, take-home recipe and up-close demonstration. REGISTER HERE

You can also sign up for a free workshop titled “That’s Swale” on March 8 from 10-11 a.m. with Eric Saline of Wild Made Design. Soil is the most efficient water storage you can have on your property, and building good healthy soil benefits every level of a garden ecosystem. Before you install plants, rain tanks, and grey water systems, be sure your landscape is designed to handle and harvest as much water as possible – passively. REGISTER HERE

Registration is required for both special classes.

Cuyamaca College is located at 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92019. For more information, visit Events at The Garden - The Water Conservation Garden