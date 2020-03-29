TONIGHT ON TV: ELTON JOHN AND OTHER STARS PERFORM IN “FOR AMERICA” CONCERT

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Elton John in concert in San Diego

March 29, 2020 (San Diego) – Viewers around the world can tune in on their TVs tonight (Sunday 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Fox) to watch “Living Room Concert For America.” The free concert, organized by Elton, will feature music superstars and will encourage viewers/listeners to donate to benefit Feeding America and First Responder Cihldren’s Foundation.

The musicians will be performing in their own living rooms, since large gatherings such as concerts in arenas or stadiums are banned. Participating musicians including Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong as well as Elton John and many other performers.

Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ken Jeong, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone will also be special guests during the “Living Room Concert.”

FOX will offer the “Living Room Concert” across all of its networks, including FOX, Fox News Channel, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Business, in addition to all FOX digital platforms.

The historic concert will also air on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

In addition to raising money to help feed people across our nation during the COVID-19 crisis, the concert also aims to raise awareness of the heroic work being done by our nation’s first responders.

Below is video taken during Elton John's recent San DIego concert, when he invited fans to record and share videos of his music from his farewell tour:

https://youtu.be/DA_CHhSeU64