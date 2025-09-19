Top hat and tails is theme of La Mesa Chamber's Salute to Local Heroes Oct. 8









September 19, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce announces its 15th annual Salute to Local Heroes, which will incorporate the theme “Top Hat & Tails” This night celebrates local heroes, recognizes the incoming Chamber Board of Directors, includes a silent auction, raffles and more.

This event will be held on October 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Sycuan Casino Resort in the Heritage Ballroom.

The “Salute” event honors local heroes from law enforcement, the fire district and the paramedic field. They are chosen by their individual departments for selfless acts of courage, dedication, bravery, compassion, and service to our community.

For tickets and event details, call (619) 465-7700 or email rsvp@lamesachamber.com