Tour de Tapas starts lunch service in downtown La Mesa

Oct. 24, 2025 (La Mesa) -- Lunch service has begun at one of downtown La Mesa's newest eating establishments.

Tour de Tapas , which opened last December with dinner service only, is now featuring its “Euro Small Plates & Sips” in La Mesa Village at lunch.

Dinner service is available 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at the restaurant at 8323 La Mesa Blvd., but lunch is also now available from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Tour de Tapas menu features a variety of crepes, sandwiches, pastas, soups and salads.

Owner Gerry Torres said that the response to dinner was “ so overwhelmingly positive that we thought it was time to start offering lunch.”

“The only thing better than tapas is more tapas, ” Torres said. “ We are excited to provide yet another option for those working and visiting La Mesa during the weekdays.”

Torres worked with his long time chef and collaborator Eduardo Baeza on the menu.

A native of Mexico City, Torres moved to San Diego in 1992. Baeza is also from Mexico City, and has been working with or for Torres for more than 20 years. Baeza is Executive Chef of all Torres’s operations, including Tour de Tapas as well as seven City Tacos locations.

Crepe options include Pork Ham & Gruyere, Spinach & Cremini, Turkey & Brie and Strawberry Cream. Sandwich selections include Chicken Delight (finished with a drizzle of maple syrup), Roast Beef Deluxe, Mozzarella Caprese and Smoked Salmon. All sandwiches are served on warm rustic sourdough bread.

Lunch soups are Tomato (infused with garlic and finished with truffle oil, crisp artisan croutons, and parmesan shavings) and Soupe a Loignon (classic French onion soup).

Salad options include Fraise -- organic mixed greens with fresh strawberries, Spanish serrano cured ham, and caramelized walnuts -- and Mozzarella Caprese.