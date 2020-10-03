TOYOTA RECALLS 1.8 MILLION VEHICLES FOR FUEL PUMP FAILURE RISK

East County News Service

March 9, 2020 (San Diego) -- Last week, Toyota amended a safety recall involving fuel pumps first announced on January 13, 2020. Approximately 1.8 million vehicles in total are now involved in this recall due to a risk of fuel pumps that may cease operating, calling the vehicle to stall, not restart, and increase the risk of crashes especially following stalls at high speeds.

The models and model years that have vehicles included in this recall are certain:

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;

2013-2014 Model Year Lexus GS 350;

2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus IS-F;

2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;

2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t;

2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Sienna; Lexus RX 350;

2018 Model Year Lexus GS 300;

2018-2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.

Per Toyota, “The vehicles are equipped with a fuel pump which may stop operating. If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the involved fuel pump with an improved one at no cost to customers.

Owners of vehicles currently included in the recall, that were not included in the original recall population on January 13, 2020, will be notified by early May.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is current as of today’s filing date and is subject to change thereafter. To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For the most up to date information surrounding recalls visit nhtsa.gov/recalls. For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1.800.331.4331 or the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 1.800.255.3987.