Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Spring Valley, including convicted felon

East County News Service

March 9, 2026 (Spring Valley) – Two people have been arrested for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station conducted the traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. on a vehicle driving on State Route 125 near Jamacha Road.

During the preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Angelina Cook, 46, was found to be in possession of five grams of methamphetamine, according to Sergeant Timothy Clark. A passenger, Raul Eguiza, 45, was found to be in possession of approximately 170 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also found out that Eguizawas on high-risk county probation and had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Cook was issued a citation for possession of an illegal narcotic and released at the scene.

Eguiza was arrested on multiple criminal charges related to illegal narcotics and for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.