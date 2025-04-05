TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO SEIZURE OF DRUGS AND WEAPONS

East County News Service

April 5, 2025 (Ramona) -- A Ramona man is facing numerous charges after illicit drugs were found in his car and home.

Shortly before noon yesterday, deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Substation stopped a gray Acura TSX for reckless driving on State Route 67.

During the stop, deputies discovered the driver, Matthew Pitonyak, 31, had a suspended license with an expired registration, says Lt. Alex Navarro with the San Diego County Sheriff’s department. He was also found to be in possession of four Xanax pills, 25 grams of fentanyl and 1.43 grams of methamphetamine.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) Drug Recognition Expert conducted an evaluation of Pitonyak for possibly being under the influence of a narcotic.

Due to the drugs found in Pitonyak's possession, Sheriff's Detectives obtained a search warrant for his home. They ended up finding a bag of Xanax pills, two containers with suspected fentanyl, indicia of narcotic sales, numerous boxes of different caliber ammunition, a handgun and two shotguns.

Pitonyak was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on drug and firearms charges, as well as driving under the influence of a controlled substance.