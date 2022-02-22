TRAUMA TEAM RECRUITING NEW VOLUNTEERS: NEXT TRAINING SESSION MARCH 2 IN LA MESA

East County News Service

February 22, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- When trauma hits it does not discriminate. It can come in a blink of an eye and can turn your life around like a tornado in a matter of seconds. Most do not know the steps to move forward from a crisis event, but there are people with hearts two sizes too big who volunteer to be by the side of victims.

In collaboration with the emergency response system, Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego (TIP) provides immediate crisis intervention following a tragedy. TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency system compassionate support. Specially trained volunteers provide care and support to citizens who have been traumatized or are in a state of crisis providing service 365 days a year.

Imagine witnessing a fatal car accident, or having a loved one unexpectedly die; TIP volunteers will be requested by law enforcement or fire department to be your side to help process what has impacted you and help you with the next steps.

Serving over 4000 citizens last year proves the demand is there, the need is crucial. TIP is seeking compassionate individuals who have an aspiration to give back to their community.

Consider being a TIP volunteer today: Sign up for the next training academy in the East County on March 2, 2022 in La Mesa.

WHAT IS A TIP VOLUNTEER? TIP Volunteers are called by local police, fire, medical and hospital personnel to respond to scenes of sudden or unexpected death (natural, homicide, suicide, accidental, etc), industrial accidents, sexual assaults, violent crimes and other traumatic incidents to provide immediate emotional and practical support to families, friends, witnesses and victims.

This is a great way to give back to our community!

To register or for more information, visit www.TIPSanDiego.org or call 855.TIPSD.HELP (847-7343).