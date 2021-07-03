TRAVELING INTERNATIONALLY? CDC OFFERS INTERNATIONAL VACCINATION CERTIFICATE APPROVED BY WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

|
By Miriam Raftery
July 3, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – If you’re planning to travel internationally, be aware that many nations are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or other vaccines to enter. The internationally recognized proof of your vaccination status is the Yellow Card, also known as the CDC 731 form or PHS-731 form.
How to get a Yellow Card?
Approved by the World Health Organization, the Yellow Card can be purchased for $25 through the U.S. Government publishing office bookstore at this link.
Need to find required vaccinations for each country/region you plan to visit?
Visit the CDC Vaccinations page at http://wwwnc.cdc.gov/
