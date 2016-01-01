Treasure hunters wanted at Parkway Collectibles event

East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 12, 2026 (El Cajon) -- Whether you are hunting for a rare holographic Pokémon Charizard or looking to add the latest vaulted Funko Pop to your shelf, Parkway Plaza is the place to be later this month.

Parkway Collectibles , the monthly pop-up event hosted by The Coin Toss, is set to return from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28. At the flea market-like event, the mall’s corridors will be transformed into a vibrant marketplace for hobbyists, families and casual browsers.

The one-day event features a diverse array of vendors specializing in high-demand collectibles, including Pokémon cards, both vintage sets and modern boosters; Funko Pops, including rare exclusives and fan-favorite characters; Hot Wheels, those classic die-cast cars, including limited editions; and s ports memorabilia like trading cards, bobbleheads and other unique finds.

The event is designed to be accessible to everyone, from serious investors to those just curious about the world of collecting. Admission is free.