Treat your sweetheart to Valentine’s chocolate and wine at San Pasqual Winery in La Mesa

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

January 26, 2026 (La Mesa) - San Pasqual Winery in La Mesa invites you to enjoy an evening of wines paired with artisan gourmet chocolates by Swete Petite Confections on February 12 and 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. 

The winemaker and chocolatier will be on hand to guide you through the five pairings sure to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as cravings for award-winning locally crafted wines. 

For more information and tickets ($60), or to RSVP, visit https://www.sanpasqualwinery.com/.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.