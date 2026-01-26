Treat your sweetheart to Valentine’s chocolate and wine at San Pasqual Winery in La Mesa

East County News Service

January 26, 2026 (La Mesa) - San Pasqual Winery in La Mesa invites you to enjoy an evening of wines paired with artisan gourmet chocolates by Swete Petite Confections on February 12 and 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The winemaker and chocolatier will be on hand to guide you through the five pairings sure to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as cravings for award-winning locally crafted wines.

For more information and tickets ($60), or to RSVP, visit https://www.sanpasqualwinery.com/.