Tree Lighting Ceremony & Santa’s arrival at Parkway Plaza on November 21

East County News Service

November 11, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Parkway Plaza will light up the night with its beloved Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa’s Arrival to kick off the holidays on Friday, November 21, followed by a series of events and activities through the holiday season. For the main event, a mischievous green Christmas thief will join Santa to light up the Parkway Plaza Christmas Tree and mark the start of the holiday season, followed by photo opportunities at the tree with the Grinch and visits with Santa, so make sure to bring a wish list.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can celebrate the holidays with a festive holiday craft station by El Cajon’s Parks & Recreation, balloon twisting, face painting, giveaways, and photo opportunities. Live entertainment will also be in full swing with a captivating circus performance from the critically acclaimed Marinelli’s Circus and festive show from Dance & Arts Studios.

Photos With Santa + Themed Visits – November 21 - December 24

Shoppers and guests can meet and take photos with Santa at Santa’s Set located in Center Court from Friday, November 21 through Wednesday, December 24. Visits require a $20 deposit, and photo packages are available for purchase. The full schedule and a link to book ahead can be found here; reservations are strongly encouraged. Plus, special Santa hours and themed visits include:

Pet Night: All family members are welcome, furry friends included! On Monday, December 1 from 5pm-8pm, bring your four-legged friend to complete the family picture.

Sensory Friendly: For a soothing, comfortable visit with Santa, Parkway Plaza will be offering a sensory-friendly experience on Sunday, December 14 from 9 a.m - 10 a.m.

PJ Night: Stop by on any Wednesday at Santa’s Set for cozy holiday fun in pajamas.

Cookies With Santa – December 13

Join Parkway Plaza on Saturday, December 13 from 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m. for Cookies with Santa, a free holiday festivity perfect for the whole family. The event will feature crafts, playtime with puppies from The Animal Pad, a merry story time, and a cookie station with visits from Santa, the Gingerbread Man, and other surprise guests!

More Holiday Fun

12 Days of Giveaways: Starting Friday. December 12, Parkway Plaza will give away a special gift card or present from one of the Plaza’s retailers each day via Instagram. A random winner will be chosen for each post and announced the following Monday before 5pm. Winners must pick up their prize within 30 days. To enter:

Like the post Follow @visitparkwayplaza on Instagram Tag two friends in the comments Fill out the Google form @visitparkwayplaza in your story For an extra entry, share the post and tagin your story



While at Parkway Plaza, find gifts for the whole family with stores such as Ulta Beauty, JC Penny, Burlington, H&M, and more. The Plaza will have extended Black Friday hours from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Marinelli Circus will continue performances at Parkway Plaza throughout the season, offering shows from Wednesday November 12 through Friday, December 5.

For more information, visit https://visitparkwayplaza.com/.