TREVI HILLS WINERY PRESENTS ART SHOW WITH JACKIE HANSON AUGUST 5-31; OPENING RECEPTION AUG. 6

East County News Service

July 21, 2022 (Lakeside) – You’re invited to meet artist Jackie Hanson at an opening reception of her art show at Trevi Hills Winery in Lakeside. The opening will be held Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. The show will run from Aug. 5-31.

Hanson, an East County artist, likes to enhance the natural landscape with scenes and characters from her imagination.

“I like to paint not only what is, but what could be, and hope perhaps to inspire the future,” she says.

Many of her current works are wine-oriented, reflecting her desire to see more vineyards in Lakeside, where she resides.

Trevi Hills Winery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and is located at 13010 Muth Valley Rd. in Lakeside. For more information, visit their website at https://www.trevihillswinery.com/.