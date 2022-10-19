TRICK OR TREAT WITH TIGERS: LIONS, TIGERS AND BEARS IN ALPINE HOSTS SERIES OF FALL SPECIAL EVENTS INCLUDING SPOOKY CAMPOVER

East County News Service October 19, 2022 (Alpine) – Lions Tigers & Bears, San Diego’s only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary, is hosting its annual Spooky Campover and Pumpkin Bash events, inviting guests to celebrate Halloween amongst majestic rescued big cats, bears and ranch animals this October.

The globally accredited sanctuary provides a lifetime home to more than 65 formerly abused and abandoned lions, tigers, bears, mountain lions, leopards, bobcats, servals and ranch animals. Visitors will observe the animals forage for festive fare, splash in their pools and play in their expansive habitats. Plus, in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority, Lions Tigers & Bears is participating in Kids Free October, allowing a free child “Member for a Day” visit with the purchase of an adult visit.



Spooky Campover | Friday Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. to Saturday Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. The annual Spooky Campover is a fall favorite, giving guests a once-a-year chance to camp in the countryside alongside the rescue animals at Lions Tigers & Bears. The overnight event includes songs and s’mores by the campfire, pumpkin carving, other spooky surprises and a Halloween costume contest on Saturday morning. Lions Tigers & Bears encourages all guests to bring an item from their wish list, a list of most needed items that can be found on their Wishlist Page.

Member: $50 for adults and $35 for kids, Non-member: $80 for adults and $55 for kids (Kids tickets are reserved for guests ages 3-12. Guests must be three or older to attend.) Pumpkin Bash | Saturday Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. After a night of hauntingly good fun from the Spooky Campover, rescued animals will wake up to Halloween treats, tucked inside pumpkins carved by campers the night before. Whether you camped at the sanctuary the night before, or just want to come for the festive visit, all are welcome – Halloween costumes encouraged – to watch the big cats and bears discover and devour their fall delights. Member: $30 for adults and $15 for kids (12 and under), Non-member: $60 for adults and $35 for kids

Kids Free October | October 1-31 During the month of October, Lions Tigers & Bears is offering a free child “Member for a Day” visit with each paid adult “Member for a Day” booking in October. Visits include a two-hour guided education visit of the sanctuary and animal habitats while learning about each one’s rescue story. Reservations must be made in advance. This promotion is subject to availability and is not valid on special visit days or in combination with any other offer. Wednesday – Friday: $43 for adults, Saturday: $46 for adults

“A visit to Lions Tigers & Bears is informative and inspirational. Our staff and volunteers are excited to welcome the community to our sanctuary for events that bond families while they learn about our rescued animals, and ways they can make a meaningful difference to help end the exotic animal trade,” said Lions Tigers & Bears Founder and Director Bobbi Brink. “These fall festivities are not only a highlight of our year, but they are an important way to help raise critical funding to care for our rescued animals.”

The Spooky Campover and Pumpkin Bash are limited capacity events and guests are required to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 619-659-8078. All proceeds benefit the rescued animals, providing food, enrichment, habitat maintenance, veterinary care and more. All events are non-refundable and will happen rain or shine.

About Lions Tigers & Bears

Lions Tigers & Bears is a federally and state licensed 501(c)3 nonprofit rescue facility dedicated to providing a safe haven to abused and abandoned exotic animals while inspiring an educational forum to end the exotic animal trade. Lions Tigers & Bears is a NO CONTACT, NO KILL, NO BREED and NO SELL facility that allows the animals in its care the opportunity to live out their lives with dignity in a caring and safe environment. Lions Tigers & Bears is one of the few sanctuaries in the United States with the highest level of accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association.