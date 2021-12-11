TROLLEY STRIKES, KILLS PEDESTRIAN IN LEMON GROVE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

Photo: Lemon Grove Trolley Station, via Wikipedia

December 11, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – A trolley struck and killed a pedestrian last night, shutting down a section of the Orange Line in Lemon Grove, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Metropolitan Transit Service (MTS), in a pair of tweets, indicated that the Lemon Grove and Spring Valley stations were shut down due to police activity from 5:50 p.m. until shortly before 7 p.m.

No information on the victim has been released so far.  Sheriff’s deputies from the Lemon Grove substation are investigating the death.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange