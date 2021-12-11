TROLLEY STRIKES, KILLS PEDESTRIAN IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

Photo: Lemon Grove Trolley Station, via Wikipedia

December 11, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – A trolley struck and killed a pedestrian last night, shutting down a section of the Orange Line in Lemon Grove, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Metropolitan Transit Service (MTS), in a pair of tweets, indicated that the Lemon Grove and Spring Valley stations were shut down due to police activity from 5:50 p.m. until shortly before 7 p.m.

No information on the victim has been released so far. Sheriff’s deputies from the Lemon Grove substation are investigating the death.