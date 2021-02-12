TROUBLE GETTING A COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENT? SENIORS CAN CALL THESE GOODWILL CENTERS FOR HELP

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC via Bing

February 12, 2021 (San Diego) – Seniors age 65 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but many local seniors have found it difficult to get appointments due to lack of access to technology, or limited technical skills. Now, seniors can ncall Goodwill Employment Centers and speak with a career advisor, who will help set up a vaccine appointment with local health centers.

Seniors can contact any of these Goodwill centers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for help to get a vaccine appointment:

Chula Vista 619-207-0386

Escondido 760-739-0600

Oceanside 760-722-8582

Point Loma 619-225-9483

San Ysidro 619-271-3896.

Even if you don’t live near any of these areas, the Goodwill advisors can help you set an appointment at a vaccination location near you in San Diego County.