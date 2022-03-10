TRUCK COLLIDES WITH MOTORCYCLE IN SANTEE, KILLING LA MESA MAN

East County News Service

March 10, 2022 (San Diego) – A La Mesa man, 26, died at the scene of an accident early this morning after he was struck by a truck and ejected off his Honda motorcycle onto westbound State Route 52.

The accident occurred at 5:13 a.m. just west of Mast Blvd. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Freightliner truck tractor-trailer combination driven by a 34-year-old Lakeside man collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Freightliner driver was uninjured.

The crash shut down the right two lanes of State Route 52 westbound until shortly after 8:30 a.m. for the investigation.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision; a toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.