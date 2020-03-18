TRUMP INVOKES WARTIME POWERS, CONGRESS ALSO TAKES ACTION TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2020 (Washington D.C.) – Today, President Donald Trump announced he will invoke the Defense Production Act to help combat the Covid-19 crisis and fill critical needs for ventilators, respirators, masks and productive equipment.

The Act gives the President the authority to order increased manufacturing of these items as well as distribution of emergency medical supplies and equipment where needed most. Trump also authorized two military hospital ships to be dispatched, one to New York, though it will take weeks to arrive. The other will be sent from San Diego to an as yet unnamed West Coast destination.

Trump said he is now a “wartime president” in a sense but assured he will only use the powers granted under the Act in a “worst case scenario.”

The Defense Department will make up to 5 million N95 masks and other protective equipment for medical personnel available immediately out of America’s strategic reserves, as well as up to 2,000 deployable ventilators as needed.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has confirmed that some doctors and nurses lack critical equipment including gowns and gloves. Other medical professionals have been complaining for weeks about shortages of hospital beds.

But CNN reports that officials from Health and Human Services say there is not enough personal protective equipment in the strategic national stockpile to fill the expected gaps in state and local supplies.

The Defense Production Act could allow the president to order factories to shift production of other products to instead produce vital medical supplies. Potentially, the military could also be called on to build hospitals if more are needed.

Though the president’s actions today drew mostly praise, he also drew criticism for Tweets calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” a term some objected to as racist and potentially fueling hostility against Asian-Americans.

In other action, the Senate today approved a bill authored by House Democrats to authorize a multibillion dollar emergency aid package including paid sick time and family leave for many Americans out of work due to the coronavirus. It also mandates that COVID-19 tests be free to those who need them, and increases unemployment benefits short-term.

Senate leader Mitch McConnell originally sought to block the measure, but ultimately told his colleagues who objected due to impacts on businesses to “hold your noises and vote for” the measure. It passed by a 90-8 vote, with all Democrats and most Republicans joining to pass the measure. President Trump has pledged to sign the measure.

Specifically, it will provide two weeks of fully paid sick time and family leave to many, though not all, workers if they are in quarantine, helping a family member with COVID-19, or are home to care for children due to school closures. After the initial two weeks, workers would get 12 weeks of paid leave if schools remain closed, but at a reduced 67% of their normal salary.

The bill also increases Medicaid funding and boosts food assistance through SNAP, the program formerly known as Food Stamps.

Congress is also working on another stimulus measure that could help address needs of struggling small businesses as well as cash assistance to Americans. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has proposed payments of $1,000 per adult, for example; cash assistance would likely have an income cap for recipients.

Relief measures for hard-hit industries such as airlines and cruise ship companies are also under consideration.