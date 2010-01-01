TRUMP PARDONS MARGARET HUNTER

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
Story and photo by Miriam Raftery
 
December 29,2020 (San Diego) – President Donald Trump last week pardoned Margaret Hunter, one day after also issuing a pardon for her estranged husband, former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter. Both pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to misuse campaign funds for personal experience.

Neither served time in prison. Margaret Hunter had been sentenced to probation and Duncan D. Hunter’s prison term had been delayed due to COVID-19.
 
Hunter’s father, the senior Duncan Hunter, sought the pardon from the President. He called Margeret’s pardon “entirely appropriate,” Times of San Diego reported.
 
Her lawyer, Logan Smith, issued a statement reading, “Margaret Hunter accepts this unexpected pardon with gratitude and humility.”
 
A Polish immigrant, Margaret Hunter is reportedly living in La Mesa with the couple’s children and recently filed for divorce.
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon