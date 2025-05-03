TRUMP PROMISES 'SURGING' AMERICAN DREAM, TALKS TOUGH ON MORE TARIFFS

Printer-friendly version
By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association
Photo: President Donald Trump addresses Congress. Screenshot from C-SPAN
March 5, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) - President Donald Trump told Congress Tuesday that “the American dream is surging bigger and better than ever before” and promised that new tariffs on Mexico — despite worrying San Diego businesses — will help achieve that goal.
He said tariffs are “about protecting the soul of our country,” though acknowledged they would cause “a little disturbance” to consumers, businesses and farmers.
It wasn’t an official State of the Union message — that happens in the second, third and fourth years of a presidency — but came with all the trappings. He spoke for a record one hour and 39 minutes, with Republicans repeatedly clapping and Democrats largely silent.
Trump ordered 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada earlier Tuesday, causing the stock market to swoon, erasing all of the gains since Trump was elected.
The president said that in addition to the tariffs on America’s closest neighbors, he would impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries April 2.
“We’re been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on earth,” said Trump.
“Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. … We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars.”
Tariffs are taxes on American companies that import products. So much of that money would actually come from American consumers if the tariffs continue.
Before the address, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce issued a statement opposing tariffs because of the potential economic damage to the San Diego region.
“Hardworking business owners in our region and across the country invest in their communities, create jobs, and drive innovation,” said Kenia Zamarripa, the chamber’s Vice President of International and Public Affair. “Using tariffs as a negotiation tactic on our North American trading partners is a threat to this very foundation.”
“It is a threat that is felt very acutely here in San Diego where our region’s economy is deeply tied to cross-border commerce,” Zamarripa said. “We are already seeing the strain these tariffs place on local businesses, from manufacturers to retailers.”
Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat who represents north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties, criticized the impact of the tariffs on American consumers.
“Every time Trump talks about tariffs tonight, ask this: How does this lower the cost of eggs? How does this help you afford a home? It does not — it raises prices on cars, food, and supplies,” said Levin, who after the speech accused the President of issuing a “blizzard of lies.”
San Diego Democrat Sara Jacobs’ criticism went beyond Trump’s proposals and extended to his entire party.
“Wild cheers for tax cuts for the 1% and corporations,” she posted on X. “Meanwhile, YOUR costs for groceries, gas, and housing are going up. Meet the Republican Party.”
Rep. Scott Peters, another Democrat representing San Diego, said on BlueSky: “I debated attending the President’s speech tonight given his blatant disrespect for Congress. I decided to attend to send a message from SD that his DOGE cuts are devastating critical research like that of my guest, @ucsdhealthsci.bsky.social Alzheimer’s researcher, Dr. Jim Brewer.”
And Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas, representing San Diego’s border district, said on X: “I joined more than 200 House Democrats to send a clear message to Speaker Johnson and Republicans: No cuts to Social Security. No cuts to Medicare. No cuts to Medicaid. Hands off these vital programs!”
Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of East County cheered Trump’s revelation that a plotter of the Abbey Gate attack that killed 13 American troops during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan 3 1/2 years ago had been apprehended and was “right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”
“Best news of the night,” Issa said on X. He’s been among the most forceful members of Congress advocating for families of the dead service members.
Trump also vowed to boost America’s defense industrial base.
“We are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial shipbuilding and military shipbuilding,” he said in the longest such presidential address to a joint session of Congress.
He announced plans to create a new Office of Shipbuilding in the White House “that offers special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America where it belongs.”
That would be good news for San Diego Bay shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO, which calls itself the “only full-service shipyard on the West Coast.”
But Trump also asserted without basis: “We used it to make so many ships. We don’t make them anymore very much, but we’re going to make them very fast, very soon. It will have a huge impact.”
In fact, NASSCO says on its website: “Since the early 1960s, NASSCO has designed and built upwards of 70 large, ocean-going vessels for the Navy,” including combat logistics support ships, amphibious ships, destroyer tenders, hospital ships and a “variety of strategic sealift and other support ships.”
