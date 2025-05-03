TRUMP PROMISES 'SURGING' AMERICAN DREAM, TALKS TOUGH ON MORE TARIFFS

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: President Donald Trump addresses Congress. Screenshot from C-SPAN

March 5, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) - President Donald Trump told Congress Tuesday that “the American dream is surging bigger and better than ever before” and promised that new tariffs on Mexico — despite worrying San Diego businesses — will help achieve that goal.

He said tariffs are “about protecting the soul of our country,” though acknowledged they would cause “a little disturbance” to consumers, businesses and farmers.

It wasn’t an official State of the Union message — that happens in the second, third and fourth years of a presidency — but came with all the trappings. He spoke for a record one hour and 39 minutes, with Republicans repeatedly clapping and Democrats largely silent.

Trump ordered 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada earlier Tuesday, causing the stock market to swoon, erasing all of the gains since Trump was elected.

The president said that in addition to the tariffs on America’s closest neighbors, he would impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries April 2.

“We’re been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on earth,” said Trump.

“Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. … We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars.”

Tariffs are taxes on American companies that import products. So much of that money would actually come from American consumers if the tariffs continue.

Before the address, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce issued a statement opposing tariffs because of the potential economic damage to the San Diego region.

“Hardworking business owners in our region and across the country invest in their communities, create jobs, and drive innovation,” said Kenia Zamarripa, the chamber’s Vice President of International and Public Affair. “Using tariffs as a negotiation tactic on our North American trading partners is a threat to this very foundation.”

“It is a threat that is felt very acutely here in San Diego where our region’s economy is deeply tied to cross-border commerce,” Zamarripa said. “We are already seeing the strain these tariffs place on local businesses, from manufacturers to retailers.”

Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat who represents north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties, criticized the impact of the tariffs on American consumers.