TSUNAMI ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR WEST COAST INCLUDING SAN DIEGO

Update 6 p.m.: The National Weather Service now advises that tsunami waves could continue through this evening. This is a fluid situation due to continuing volcanic activity near Tonga. Dangerous surf conditions will be present through the weekend, due to both the tsunami concerns and rain/storm conditions. Avoid coastal areas.

Update 2 p.m. - The tsunami alert has been cancelled for San Diego's coast.

Update 12:09 p.m. -- The tsunami alert is still in effect, despite an earlier warning of waves due earlier this a.m., CNN reports, due to continuing volcanic activity at T onga. Here is a video in northern California of a tsunami wave that hit there today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GanA_Kqx4bQ

January 15, 2022 (San Diego) -- A Tsunami Advisory has been issued for Southern California including the San Diego coast this morning. A volcanic eruption near Tongain the South Pacific has generated a Tsunami.

The coastal areas of SD County and the rest of the U.S. West Coast could experience strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures. Move off beach and out of harbors, and do not go to the coast to watch due to tsunami danger.View vi

View video of the volcanic erruption and a tsunami in Tonga: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/tonga-tsunami-hunga-tonga-hunga-haapai-...

Here is the view from space: https://spaceweathergallery.com/indiv_upload.php?upload_id=181596