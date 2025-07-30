TSUNAMI ADVISORY FOR WEST COAST INCLUDING SAN DIEGO AFTER MASSIVE 8.8 EARTHQUAKE

Tsumani could reach Hawaii and Alaska this evening, San Diego shortly after midnight, with risk of more tidal waves due to powerful aftershocks.

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Note: An earlier tsunami watch has been upgraded to a tsunami advisory.

July 29, 2025 (San Diego) – The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory for the entire West Coast including San Diego County after , an 8.8 quake, struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula late this afternoon. This is among the 10 strongest quakes ever recorded worldwide. The quake has been upgraded from earlier estimates.

Aftershocks including a 6.7 quake have also occurred.

The quakes and aftershocks have potential to produce tsunamis, or tidal waves, posing life-threatening danger.

Avoid low-lying coastal areas until the tsunami advisory is lifted. The earliest a tsunami could reach San Diego County is estimated at around 1:15 a.m. for La Jolla and Oceanside, slightly later in the South Bay and earlier for Northern California, Alaska and Canada.

The advisory extends indefinitely due to powerful aftershocks that produce additional risks.

For updates, visit the U.S. Tsunami warning center at https://www.tsunami.gov/.

Tsunami warnings are also in effect for Hawaii, Japan and other southeast Asia locations. The danger is high in Hawaii, where officials are warning of potential catastrophic damage. For anyone with loved ones in Hawaii, here are details on evacuation locations: https://www.kitv.com/news/local/tsunami-warning-for-hawaii-after-8-7m-earthquake-hits-russia-evacuation-zones-in-place/article_0a6768d5-24fb-4d28-a5c3-daa3d928c25a.html.