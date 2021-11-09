TURKEY GIVEAWAY AND VACCINATION CLINIC NOV. 20 AT JACOBS CENTER HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYWOMAN WEBER

By Miriam Raftery

November 9, 2021 (San Diego) -- This holiday season, Assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber is giving back to the community by hosting the 79th Assembly district’s 9th annual Drive-Through Turkey Giveaway and Walk-Up Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, 404 Euclid Avenue in east San Diego.

Registration will close Saturday, November 20 at 8 a.m. and you may sign up here: https://a79.asmdc.org/giveaway.

The event is being held in partnership with the San Diego Food Bank, Jacobs Center, and County of San Diego and will be open on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is a limit of one turkey per household, and a household member must be present at the event.

In addition, the County of San Diego will be providing Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations in the Jacobs Center’s Celebration Hall from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Pfizer vaccinations will be available for children 5-11 years old. A parent or guardian must accompany them. If you’re eligible, you may also receive your booster. Walk-ups are accepted, but an appointment is recommended. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.

To avoid extensive traffic congestion, please do not arrive before 10 a.m. and follow the directions traffic control officers and volunteers.

If you have any questions, contact D. Weber’s District Office at (619) 531-7913.



