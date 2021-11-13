TURN IN GUNS FOR GIFT CARDS: SUNDAY IN LA MESA

Source: San Diego Sheriff

November 13, 2021 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is partnering with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, La Mesa Police Department, El Cajon Police Department and the United African American Ministerial Action Council to get unwanted guns off our streets.

Join the Guns For Gift Cards event on Saturday, November 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the La Mesa Civic Center, 4825 Date Avenue, La Mesa. Turn in your unwanted gun and receive a gift card ($100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns & $200 for assault weapons). Remain anonymous. No questions asked.

Firearms must be in working order.

Place the unloaded firearm in the trunk of your vehicle. A deputy will provide instructions.

All weapons collected will be destroyed.

To download an event flyer, click here.