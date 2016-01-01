Twelve-year-old killed, two other children critically injured crossing street in San Carlos

East County News Service

Photo courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News

October 20,2025 (San Carlos) – Three sixth graders walking to Pershing Middle School were struck by a vehicle on Jackson Drive near Lake Badin Drive in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood this morning. The three victims, all 12 years old, were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital. A boy died at the hospital and two girls are hospitalized in critical condition.

According to ABC 10 News, SDPD Captain Jonathan Lowe said the driver stopped after the crash and rendered medical aid before emergency responders were on the scene. He was not speeding and driving under the influence is not a factor; the driver was not arrested.

An investigation continues and police are asking residents for any surveillance video that may show the crash.

Pershing Middle School sent a letter to students’ families confirming death of a student. “All of us at Pershing are heartbroken by the loss and our thoughts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” stated the letter, which added that the condition of the injured students was not known.