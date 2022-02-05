TWO ARRESTS FOR “GHOST GUNS," DRUGS IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

February 5, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Two people have been arrested on weapons and drug charges in Lemon Grove, says Lt. Pat McEvoy with the San Diego Sheriff.

On Friday, February 4 just before 2:30 p.m., deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation conducted a traffic stop on a car with no license plates in the 8000 block of Broadway.

While searching the car, deputies found two loaded 9mm handguns that were determined to be unserialized "ghost guns."

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and extra 9mm ammunition were also found inside the car.

The driver and passenger were both arrested for illegal firearms possession and various drug charges and booked into San Diego Central Jail. The two suspects are residents of San Diego and Lemon Grove respectively.