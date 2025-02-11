TWO DEAD AFTER THREE-VEHICLE CRASH IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO

East County News Service

February 11, 2025 (Rancho San Diego) – A head-on collision in Rancho San Diego has left two people dead and three others injured. The deadly crash occurred on February 7 around 8:25 p.m.

An El Cajon man, 26, was driving a 2022 BMW M3 eastbound on Willow Glen Drive east of Murfield Drive when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over the solid, double-yellow lines. It struck the front of a BMW 330i traveling westbound. A Toyota Tacoma also traveling westbound was unable to avoid the other two vehicles and collided into both, causing the Toyota to overturn.

The BMW 330i’s driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The driver, 48, and passenger, 32, were both men from El Cajon.

The driver of the BMW M3 sustained major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, 31, and his passenger, a 30-year-old man, sustained minor injuries. Both are from El Cajon.

“This is an ongoing investigation; it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash,” says Officer Jasmine Lopez with the California Highway Patrol.