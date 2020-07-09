TWO EAST COUNTY STUDENTS RECEIVE SUSTAINABILITY SCHOLARSHIPS FROM WHEELHOUSE CREDIT UNION

*Wheelhouse awards $5,000 to college-bound students in San Diego through annual scholarship program*

East County News Service

Photos: Wheelhouse Scholarship Recipients Alby Penney from Valhalla High School and Hailey Qasawadish from Patrick Henry High School, San Diego

July 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Wheelhouse Credit Union (Wheelhouse) is helping the next generation of environmental trail blazers by awarding five scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students through its annual Sustainability College Scholarship Program. In this year’s program, Wheelhouse recognized five graduating high school seniors in San Diego County who demonstrated leadership, public service, and a desire to make a sustainable difference in their schools and communities.

Two East County graduating high school seniors received Wheelhouse Sustainability Scholarships for their involvement in sustainability programs and tremendous commitment to community volunteer work.

“We couldn’t be more inspired by the passion, commitment and energy these students bring to their sustainability mission,” said Wheelhouse President/CEO Lisa Paul-Hill. “We are honored to support these local trail blazers and help them continue their great work. We know each of them, and all the amazing program applicants, share our goal of helping sustain our environment and resources to benefit many generations to come.”

All 2020 Wheelhouse Sustainability Scholarship recipients include:

Scholarship Recipient School City Sophia Ippolito Scripps Ranch High School San Diego Alexander “Alby” Penney Patrick Henry High School San Diego Hailey Qasawadish Valhalla High School El Cajon Alena Ramirez Mater Dei Catholic High School Chula Vista Nicole Rich Mission Hills High School San Marcos

San Diego County college-bound seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.0 were eligible to participate. Award criteria included academic achievement, school/community involvement, recommendation letters, and an essay about how the students have incorporated sustainable practices into their lives.

The Credit Union’s annual College Scholarship Program was created in 2005 to support high school seniors in San Diego County, awarding five college scholarships of $1,000 each. Since the creation of the program, Wheelhouse has awarded $78,000 in scholarships.

Founded in 1934, Wheelhouse is one of the oldest credit unions in San Diego. A central aspect of its community commitment is supporting San Diego’s move to 100% clean energy by 2035. The Credit Union’s award-winning Solar and Energy Efficiency Loans have made Wheelhouse the #1 solar loan provider in San Diego. Visit wheelhousecu.com for more information.