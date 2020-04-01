TWO FATALITY CRASHES ON HIGHWAY 67 IN LAKESIDE IN PAST TWO WEEKS

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

April 1, 2020 (Lakeside) – Two fatality vehicle accidents have occurred on State Route 67 in Lakeside in the past two weeks. Here are the details, provided by Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The first occurred on March 17 at 5 a.m. A Spring Valley man, 45, driving a silver 2002 Ford Explorer northbound on Highway 67 south of Foster Truck Trail lost control and veered off the side of the road. It became airborne before overturning down an embankment, then hitting a large boulder. Law enforcement and a fire crew responded, but the driver died at the scene of his injuries. It is believed that the driver was wearing a seatbelt; alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The second accident was a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on March 23 around 6:50 a.m. An Alpine woman, 37, was driving a gray Toyota Yaris northbound on Highway 67 near mile post marker 11.5. She lost control on a wet roadway and crossed into the southbound lane, directly into the path of a white Chevrolet Silverado towing a utility trailer. The Silverado was driven by a Lakeside man, 58, and struck the Yaris broadside, then hit a Chevrolet HHR head-on.

Following that impact, a white Chevrolet 1500 driven by n Alpine man, 48, traveling northbound, struck the rear of the Chevrolet HHR. In addition, a silver Toyota Prius driven by a 35-year-old Lakeside woman who was traveling northbound, impacted the right side of the Chevrolet 3500.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris sustained major injuries and died on scene. The driver of the Chevrolet HHR sustained major injuries and as transported UCSD Hospital in San Diego. The three other parties involved all had minor injuries and were not transported. All parties are believed to have been wearing seatbelts. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the five-vehicle collision.