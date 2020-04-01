TWO HEARTLAND FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN EL CAJON HOUSE FIRE

By Miriam Raftery
 
Photo courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News
 
April 1, 2020 (El Cajon) – A burning section of a home collapsed early this morning, trapping two Heartland Fire & Rescue firefighters, ECM news partner 10 News reports.
 
One firefighter was treated and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries; the other firefighter’s condition was unknown, according to 10 News.
 
Crews responded to the two-story blaze in the 1300 block of Helix View Drive in El Cajon around 3 a.m., where they battled to extinguish flames up to 50 feet high. 

