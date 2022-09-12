TWO HOMICIDES IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

Image: CC via Bing

September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today.

On September 11, just before 8:00 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies with the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation responded to reports of gunshots in the 2200 block of Washington Street in Lemon Grove. Deputies arrived on scene and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is known, but is being withheld for investigative reasons. There is no suspect information at this time.

On September 12, just after 2:00 a.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at the 3700 block of Grove Street. Deputies arrived on scene and located a 51-year-old man in an apartment in medical distress. Deputies and Paramedics attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“At this point it appears the alleged stabbing is unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur,” says Lieutenant Chris Steffen. “A 32-year-old man has been detained in connection with the fight.”

The names of the victim and the man detained in the second incident have not been released by authorities.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances and motivations for both deaths. are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.