TWO INJURED IN FLETCHER HILLS HOUSE FIRE

By Miriam Raftery

September 19, 2020 (El Cajon) – An elderly man found with mild injuries in the backyard of a burning early this morning has been transported to a hospital, as well as a second person who suffered smoke inhalation.

The home, located in the 1700 block of Hacienda Drive in the Fletcher Hills area of El Cajon, was a total loss with estimated damage of a million dollars, says Sonny Saghera, public information officer for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The Red Cross was called to assist eight adults displaced from the residence.

Heartland crews from El Cajon, assisted by firefighters from Santee, San Diego, Lakeside and San Miguel Fire departments, were dispatched to the scene. Heartland crews arrived at 3:23 a.m., within eight minutes of receiving a report, to find the one-story home fully engulfed in flames.

A second alarm was called for, bringing four additional engines, a ladder truck and chief officer. Crews were able to control the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.